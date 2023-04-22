United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives $290.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $288.45.

UTHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $230.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.60. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $173.21 and a twelve month high of $283.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 17.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.12, for a total transaction of $1,808,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,395.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.12, for a total transaction of $1,808,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,395.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.33, for a total value of $182,931.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,182,999.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,700 shares of company stock worth $51,197,871 over the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in United Therapeutics by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

