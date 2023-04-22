United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. trimmed its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.12, for a total transaction of $1,808,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,395.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.12, for a total value of $1,808,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $29,395.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.96, for a total value of $1,343,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,196,712.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,700 shares of company stock worth $51,197,871 over the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR opened at $230.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.14. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $173.21 and a 1 year high of $283.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.60.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($1.45). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. The firm had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UTHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Argus reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.45.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Featured Articles

