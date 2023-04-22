UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,460 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,648,123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $832,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,340 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $537,996,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,752,598 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,400,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,892 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,903,103,000 after buying an additional 851,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $483.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,165,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,234. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $486.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

