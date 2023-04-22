Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) Upgraded at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Uponor Oyj Stock Performance
UPNRF opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. Uponor Oyj has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $17.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09.
About Uponor Oyj
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uponor Oyj (UPNRF)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Uponor Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uponor Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.