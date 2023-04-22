Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) Upgraded at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRFGet Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Uponor Oyj Stock Performance

UPNRF opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. Uponor Oyj has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $17.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09.

About Uponor Oyj

Uponor Oyj engages in providing building and municipal infrastructure solutions. The firm offers plumbing, indoor climate, and infrastructure solutions. It operates through the following segments: Building Solutions-Europe, Building Solutions-North America and Uponor Infra. The Building Solutions-Europe segment engages in the European markets and sales to non-European countries in which Uponor does not have its own operations.

