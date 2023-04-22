Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.76

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.76 and traded as high as $5.59. Urban One shares last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 8,306 shares traded.
Urban One Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $268.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban One
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Urban One by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Urban One by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 17,663 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Urban One by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Urban One by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,060,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boundary Creek Advisors LP boosted its position in Urban One by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 1,968,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 33,632 shares during the last quarter. 19.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Urban One
Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company engaged in radio broadcasting that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.
