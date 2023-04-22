Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.43

Shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and traded as low as $1.42. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 144,221 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.38 million, a PE ratio of 1.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy; Steel Transformation; and Capital Assets.

