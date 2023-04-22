Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,051,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,995,060 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Vale worth $306,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Vale by 7,636.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,263,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $581,453,000 after purchasing an additional 33,820,650 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Vale by 194.2% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,394,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201,399 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at $67,778,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 26.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,591,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in shares of Vale by 1,246.7% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,664,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,186 shares in the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VALE shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.68.

Vale Stock Down 3.1 %

VALE stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $19.31.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. Vale had a net margin of 42.86% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.3542 dividend. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.04%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

