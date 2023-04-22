VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Sold by Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. VanEck Agribusiness ETF comprises about 0.6% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 14,934 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth $303,000.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $86.03. 141,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,999. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1-year low of $80.50 and a 1-year high of $105.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.96 and a 200-day moving average of $87.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.92.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.