Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (TSE:VEQT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (TSE:VEQT – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$34.38 and last traded at C$34.46. Approximately 53,657 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 85,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.54.

Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$33.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.19.

