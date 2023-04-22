Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,795 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 15,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 7,816 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.95. 6,920,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,512,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $44.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.13 and a 200 day moving average of $39.55.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

