Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Decreased by Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.6% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 18,155,728 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,827,000 after buying an additional 60,370 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,668,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,536,000 after buying an additional 151,609 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after buying an additional 2,727,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,902,000 after buying an additional 204,684 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,754. The company has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $267.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.04 and its 200-day moving average is $228.92.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

