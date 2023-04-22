Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,620,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.95. The company had a trading volume of 191,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,020. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $200.61.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

