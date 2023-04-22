Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,423 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $378.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $369.89 and its 200-day moving average is $361.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $401.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

