Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $78.87 and last traded at $79.32. Approximately 41,416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 75,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.52.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIOV. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

