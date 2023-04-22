Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRNS. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Varonis Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Varonis Systems Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $25.25 on Monday. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $142.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.58 million. Analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 91.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

