Vela Technologies (LON:VELA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Vela Technologies PLC (LON:VELA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Vela Technologies shares last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 1,007,140,734 shares changing hands.

Vela Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £3.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58, a quick ratio of 45.67 and a current ratio of 40.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.02.

About Vela Technologies

Vela Technologies PLC is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage. The firm focuses on pre-IPO technology investments and also invests in hi-tech engineering solutions. It invests in small and medium sized companies based in Europe and United Kingdom. The firm seeks for non-controlling stakes in its portfolio companies.

