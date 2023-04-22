Velas (VLX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $46.67 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 22nd. In the last week, Velas has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $46.67 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00062904 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00039826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00019979 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000221 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007020 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,441,246,698 coins and its circulating supply is 2,441,246,697 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

