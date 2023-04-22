Venus 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.21 Million (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. During the last seven days, Venus has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. One Venus token can currently be bought for $6.17 or 0.00022590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a total market capitalization of $91.84 million and $8.21 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Venus

Venus was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,878,870 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io. Venus’ official website is venus.io.

Venus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance platform that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies using over-collateralized assets as collateral. Lenders earn interest on their deposits while borrowers pay interest on the amount borrowed. The platform sets interest rates automatically based on market demand, using a curve yield approach.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

