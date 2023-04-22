Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Price Reaches $0.0220 on Major Exchanges

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Venus BUSD token can now be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus BUSD has a market capitalization of $59.39 million and approximately $6.96 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Venus BUSD Token Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02203163 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4,153,386.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

