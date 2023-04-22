Vertcoin (VTC) 1-Day Volume Tops $32,779.59

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 22nd. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $7.80 million and $32,779.59 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,302.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.03 or 0.00315079 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00012796 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.92 or 0.00563751 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00073145 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.03 or 0.00443282 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003657 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,589,572 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

