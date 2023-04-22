Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Trading 9.3% Higher

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY – Get Rating) traded up 9.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 1,474 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Victory Oilfield Tech Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25.

Victory Oilfield Tech Company Profile

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc engages in the provision of oilfield energy technology products. It operates through the Hardband Services segment, which provides various hardbanding solutions to oilfield operators for drill pipe, weight pipe, tubing, and drill collars. The firm’s patented and licensed products utilize amorphous coatings designed to reduce drill-string torque, friction, wear, and corrosion.

