Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) CEO Brian Lian Sells 35,000 Shares

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $750,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,242,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,111,556.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Lian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Brian Lian sold 155,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $3,169,750.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, Brian Lian sold 79,336 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $1,463,749.20.

On Monday, April 3rd, Brian Lian sold 22,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $392,700.00.

On Friday, March 31st, Brian Lian sold 67,970 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $1,186,076.50.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of VKTX stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.21. 3,733,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,865,561. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average is $8.47. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 0.78. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 34.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VKTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.89.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

