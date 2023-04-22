VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 423 ($5.23) and last traded at GBX 423 ($5.23). 100,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 162,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 424 ($5.25).

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £676.50 million, a PE ratio of -235.20 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 438.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 442.41. The company has a quick ratio of 55.38, a current ratio of 414.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund’s payout ratio is -670.39%.

About VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

