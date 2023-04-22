Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.25 and last traded at $23.25. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.56% of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Company Profile

The Virtus Newfleet ABS\u002FMBS ETF (VABS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by both government and non-government entities. VABS was launched on Feb 9, 2021 and is managed by Virtus.

