Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Vista Gold Stock Down 1.3 %
NYSE VGZ opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.43 million, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.37. Vista Gold has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.06.
About Vista Gold
