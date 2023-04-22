Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VC. Cowen increased their price objective on Visteon from $164.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Visteon from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Visteon from $172.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut Visteon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visteon from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $157.83.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $147.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.28. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $88.82 and a fifty-two week high of $171.66. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.78.

In related news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total transaction of $325,970.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,416.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Visteon by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,776,000 after acquiring an additional 834,079 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 830.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 414,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,995,000 after buying an additional 369,864 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,169,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,120,000 after buying an additional 210,114 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 546,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,921,000 after buying an additional 140,743 shares during the period.

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

