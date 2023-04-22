VOC Energy Trust (VOC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th.

VOC Energy Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 22.4% per year over the last three years.

VOC Energy Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VOC stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97. VOC Energy Trust has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $13.70.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VOC Energy Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in VOC Energy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in VOC Energy Trust by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 16,202 shares during the last quarter. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

