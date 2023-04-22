Volex (LON:VLX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $245.32

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 245.32 ($3.04) and traded as high as GBX 249 ($3.08). Volex shares last traded at GBX 243.50 ($3.01), with a volume of 272,753 shares trading hands.

Volex Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 221.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 245.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of £386.64 million, a P/E ratio of 1,735.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Volex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as box builds, wire and cable harnesses, electrical control panels, electromechanical assemblies and systems, printed circuit board assemblies, and ruggedized harness and overmoulding, as well as high mix and low volume manufacturing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Volex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.