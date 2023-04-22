Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.24

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.24 and traded as low as $5.18. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 57,679 shares trading hands.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Trading Down 1.0 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.24.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%.
About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
