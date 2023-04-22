Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.24

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.24 and traded as low as $5.18. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 57,679 shares trading hands.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.24.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 265,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 17,289 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 5.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,698,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 94,011 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,418,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 424,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

