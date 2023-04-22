Voyager Metals (CVE:VONE) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Voyager Metals Inc. (CVE:VONE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 304,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 434% from the average session volume of 56,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Voyager Metals Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.95. The stock has a market cap of C$16.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.50.

Voyager Metals Company Profile

Voyager Metals Inc engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Mont Sorcier iron ore and vanadium project located in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Vanadium One Iron Corp. and changed its name to Voyager Metals Inc in October 2021.

