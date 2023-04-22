W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target Increased to $84.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.25.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 9.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $57.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $56.04 and a one year high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.08%.

Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 47.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

