W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the March 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,719,249,000 after acquiring an additional 116,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,784,000 after purchasing an additional 80,677 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,467,000 after buying an additional 16,237 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 926,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,584,000 after buying an additional 14,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 680,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $691.13.

GWW traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $670.11. 192,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,364. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $709.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $669.79 and a 200 day moving average of $607.05. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.44 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 33.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.