Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.42.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $99.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.28. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.71, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $346,666 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

