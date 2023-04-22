Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Stock Holdings Increased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,176 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Watsco were worth $6,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,330,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco by 193.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,028,000 after buying an additional 189,668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Watsco by 45.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 368,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,778,000 after buying an additional 115,697 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Watsco by 19.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 699,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,998,000 after buying an additional 115,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 71.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,125,000 after buying an additional 69,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WSO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.83.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $338.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.09. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.68 and a 1 year high of $356.60.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 63.60%.

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

