Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.96 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share.

Webster Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webster Financial

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WBS shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,679,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,122,000 after acquiring an additional 116,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Webster Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Webster Financial by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,157,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,474,000 after purchasing an additional 403,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,993,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Stories

