Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.10.

CareTrust REIT Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.13 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $22.46.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of CareTrust REIT

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,400.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,671,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,460,000 after purchasing an additional 162,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,002,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,273,000 after buying an additional 42,147 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,233,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,554,000 after buying an additional 442,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,017,000 after buying an additional 64,427 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,637,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,424,000 after purchasing an additional 162,612 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

