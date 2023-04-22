Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target to $380.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $387.00 to $380.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $357.86.

IT stock opened at $302.72 on Wednesday. Gartner has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $358.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $322.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. Gartner’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,067,485.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,067,485.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.16, for a total transaction of $1,215,405.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,999 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,249.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,031 shares of company stock worth $15,047,172 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gartner by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,413 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 145.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,227,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $616,422,000 after buying an additional 1,318,892 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,599,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at about $145,262,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 254.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 492,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $136,187,000 after buying an additional 353,146 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

