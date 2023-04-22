Wells Fargo & Company Cuts State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $90.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.21.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Price Performance

State Street stock opened at $73.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56. State Street has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.73.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. On average, research analysts expect that State Street will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.