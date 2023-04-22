Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Raised to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $38.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.14 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $75.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.96.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $86.87.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

