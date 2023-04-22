Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Receives Overweight Rating from Capital One Financial

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Capital One Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

WES has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE WES opened at $26.70 on Thursday. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WES. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,442,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $683,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,145 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,345,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,887,000 after buying an additional 500,806 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,044,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $212,141,000 after acquiring an additional 434,250 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,417,000 after acquiring an additional 623,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,058,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,112,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

