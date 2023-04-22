Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Acquires 302 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 97.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.30.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PNC traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,537,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,165. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.51 and a fifty-two week high of $178.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.32 and its 200-day moving average is $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

