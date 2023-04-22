Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Boosts Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 65.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CME. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,863. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $229.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.70. The firm has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.54%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

