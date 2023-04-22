Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Buys 480 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000.

Howard Hughes Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HHC traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.93. The stock had a trading volume of 95,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,184. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $103.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $482.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.82 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HHC. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

Insider Activity at Howard Hughes

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 1,253 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.95 per share, for a total transaction of $93,912.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,004,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,567,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Howard Hughes news, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $84,337.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,843 shares in the company, valued at $775,825.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.95 per share, with a total value of $93,912.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,004,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,567,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 31,900 shares of company stock worth $2,389,884. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Featured Stories

