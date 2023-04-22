Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Buys 595 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,255,000 after acquiring an additional 717,683 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,879 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,076,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,270,000 after acquiring an additional 68,423 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,159,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,401,000 after acquiring an additional 725,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.21.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,826,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,826,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 95,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $7,701,231.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,002,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,609,407.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 676,962 shares valued at $53,960,539. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.80. The company had a trading volume of 17,572,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,988,544. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.35. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

