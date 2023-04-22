Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Grows Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 251.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Copart were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 63,632.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,558,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,817 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,559,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,303 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Copart by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,954,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,014,000 after acquiring an additional 896,279 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Copart by 54.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,094,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,840,000 after acquiring an additional 734,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,671,000 after acquiring an additional 599,596 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.39. 7,500,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,385. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $78.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.25.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPRT. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

