Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Grows Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 199.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,175,000 after acquiring an additional 51,032 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 870,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,896,000 after acquiring an additional 25,072 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.08.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $320.80. The company had a trading volume of 584,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,104. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $364.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total transaction of $5,542,460.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,276,811.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total transaction of $5,542,460.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,276,811.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Articles

