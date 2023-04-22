Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Increases Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 140.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,528,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,649,000 after buying an additional 63,596 shares in the last quarter. Enstar Group LTD lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 4,011,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,708,000 after acquiring an additional 130,686 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,310,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,876,000 after acquiring an additional 448,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,169,000 after purchasing an additional 43,020 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,475,000 after purchasing an additional 621,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Ares Capital stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,778,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,917. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $22.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.80.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.74 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 28.63%. Analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

