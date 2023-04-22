Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,198,000 after buying an additional 548,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,499,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,285,000 after buying an additional 281,614 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,763,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,344,000 after buying an additional 51,077 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Marriott International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,591,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,858,000 after purchasing an additional 371,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,301,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,010,000 after purchasing an additional 153,512 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,054. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.34 and its 200 day moving average is $160.77. The company has a market cap of $53.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $186.17.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,349 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.67.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

