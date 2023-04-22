Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Invests $80,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 212,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Cummins by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 282,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,524,000 after purchasing an additional 57,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CMI stock traded down $1.60 on Friday, hitting $232.88. 448,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,029. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.22 and a 200 day moving average of $240.22. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.91.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,073,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Stories

