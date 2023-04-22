Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Purchases 310 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 0.3% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total value of $7,519,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,488.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 649,189 shares of company stock worth $240,317,705 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.85.

MA traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $375.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,537,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,827. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $359.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.